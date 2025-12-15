Google Gemini Nano Banana Trend 2025: Create Viral 3D Floating Country Islands Using These AI Prompts

Google Gemini Nano Banana Trend: Create Viral 3D Floating Country Islands Using These AI Prompts |

A fresh wave of creativity has swept across social media platforms as users discover a new viral trend using Google Gemini's Nano Banana Pro. Following the success of Akshaye Khanna's moves in Dhurandhar, new hyper-realistic 3D figurines and miniature city magnets are now transforming entire countries into stunning floating islands suspended on white clouds, complete with intricate landmarks, natural landscapes, and cultural elements rendered in breathtaking detail.

The trend, which has gained momentum across platforms showcases countries reimagined as miniature worlds floating in the sky, with each nation's name carved into the terrain using bold three-dimensional lettering. From India's Himalayas and agricultural fields to USA's Statue Of Liberty and the iconic Hollywood sign, the visuals have captivated audiences.

Google Gemini Nano Banana Viral Trend: 3D Floating Island Prompt

Users seeking to create their own viral country posters can access Google's Gemini Nano Banana Pro website and navigate to the image editing section. The key to generating these hyper-realistic floating islands lies in using a detailed prompt that specifies every element of the desired output.

Paste any of these prompts mentioned below:

1. "Create an ultra-HD, hyper-realistic digital poster of a floating miniature island shaped like [COUNTRY], resting on white clouds in the sky. Blend iconic landmarks, natural landscapes (like forests, mountains, or beaches), and cultural elements unique to [COUNTRY]. Carve '[COUNTRY]' into the terrain using large white 3D letters. Add artistic details like birds (native to [COUNTRY]), cinematic lighting, vivid colours, aerial perspective, and sun reflections to enhance realism. Ultra-quality, 4K+ resolution. 1080x1080 format."

2. For countries with numerous iconic structures, users can request additional architectural detail. Use the prompt below:

"Create an ultra-HD floating miniature island of [COUNTRY] with detailed, recognisable architecture. Include [LANDMARK 1], [LANDMARK 2], and [LANDMARK 3] prominently displayed across the island. Add surrounding natural features including [NATURAL FEATURE] and [LANDSCAPE TYPE]. Place white clouds beneath the island, add native wildlife, and incorporate dramatic sunset lighting. Carve '[COUNTRY]' in bold 3D white letters. 4K+ resolution, 1080x1080 format."

3. To capture a country during specific seasons or weather conditions, use the prompt below:

"Generate a hyper-realistic floating island of [COUNTRY] during [SEASON/TIME]. Show [SEASONAL FEATURE] across the landscape, with [COUNTRY-SPECIFIC LANDMARKS] visible. Include [WEATHER CONDITION] and appropriate lighting. Add white clouds supporting the island base, native birds, and carve '[COUNTRY]' in 3D letters. Ultra-HD quality, 1080x1080 format."

4. For emphasising a country's natural beauty over man-made structures, use the prompt below:

"Create a floating miniature island of [COUNTRY] highlighting natural wonders. Feature [NATURAL LANDMARK 1], [NATURAL LANDMARK 2], and diverse ecosystems including [ECOSYSTEM TYPES]. Minimise urban elements, emphasise natural beauty with rich vegetation, water features, and native wildlife. Rest the island on white clouds with dramatic natural lighting. Include '[COUNTRY]' carved in 3D white letters. 4K+ resolution, 1080x1080 format."

Users need to simply replace the placeholder with their chosen country name and submit the prompt.

How to create 3D floating countries images using Google Gemini

1. Open the Google Gemini app.

2. Paste one of the prompts mentioned above.

3. Click on 'Submit' and let Google Gemini do the magic for you.

Enoy!

Google Gemini trends are now going viral on the Internet, with its beginnings from the 'Studio Ghibli' trend that took over social media a few months ago. In the past, photos of people hugging their younger self and AI generated images of people in saree had also taken up social media by a storm.