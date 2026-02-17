 India Holds 16 Per Cent Of World’s AI Talent, White Paper Highlights Major Growth Potential
India Holds 16 Per Cent Of World's AI Talent, White Paper Highlights Major Growth Potential

A new white paper reveals Indians make up nearly 16% of the global AI talent pool, positioning the country as a major driver of future economic growth through large-scale AI adoption and institutional transformation.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
India’s rising AI talent dominance takes centre stage at a major technology summit in New Delhi | IANS

New Delhi, Feb 17: Almost 16 per cent of the world’s AI talent is of Indian origin, giving India an edge in global AI capability talent, a white paper showed on Tuesday, adding that India is projected to contribute nearly 20 per cent of incremental global GDP growth over the next 15 years.

Summit shifts AI narrative towards productivity and inclusion

The white paper, launched at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ here, marks a strategic effort to shift the national AI narrative from a narrow focus on automation and displacement to one centred on productivity expansion, institutional strengthening and equitable participation in the digital economy.

The white paper underscores a central thesis: the next phase of growth will not be defined by access to AI, but by disciplined execution and large-scale institutional adoption.

Based on a series of pre-summit, multi-sectoral consultations with policymakers and key stakeholders, it delivers a blueprint to power the next phase of jobs, productivity and inclusive growth, positioning India as a model for the Global South.

White paper launched by Prosus in partnership with BCG, MeitY

Called “AI for All: Catalysing Jobs, Growth, and Opportunity,” the white paper was launched here by Prosus, a global technology company, in partnership with knowledge partner BCG and MeitY.

“India has built strong digital public infrastructure and nurtured one of the world’s largest pools of AI talent. The next phase of our journey is about translating these strengths into institutional capacity and measurable outcomes,” said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, IndiaAI Mission.

AI institutionalisation key to next phase of growth

Analysing India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, including Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, UPI, Account Aggregator and ONDC, the white paper illustrates how AI can be institutionalised responsibly and scaled across emerging economies, positioning India as a model for the Global South.

“AI must be institutionalised within agriculture markets, classrooms, clinics, factories and financial systems. If deployed responsibly, AI can catalyse net employment while strengthening trust, governance and long-term productivity,” said Rentala Chandrashekhar, Chief Mentor, AI for All Project, Chairman, Centre for the Digital Future.

According to Sehraj Singh, Managing Director, Prosus India, India’s next phase of growth will not be defined by access to AI, but by execution at scale.

Vipin V, MD and Partner, BCG, said that the defining challenge of the next phase is institutionalisation and AI must be treated as a strategic capability explicitly linked to outcomes, economics and long-term system performance.

