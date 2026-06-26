'India Emerging As Global Force In AI, Quantum, Space And Nuclear Technologies': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: India is rapidly emerging as a major force in frontier technologies and AI, nuclear, space and quantum technologies will determine contours of future growth and global competitiveness, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

The National Quantum Mission (NQM) has already achieved more than half of its targeted outcomes within three years of its launch in 2023, he said while speaking at a media conclave here. Substantial progress has been made in quantum-secure communication, an area with significant applications in defence, strategic communications, cyber security, and protection of sensitive information.

“India today stands at a stage where it is progressing alongside leading nations in several critical technology domains and is steadily building capabilities that will define the next era of economic growth, national security and global competitiveness,” he noted.

Space, nuclear and quantum technologies will play a decisive role in shaping the future world order, influencing not only economic advancement but also strategic strength and geopolitical positioning.

“Countries that fall behind in these technologies risk falling behind in both development and security,” he added.

On artificial intelligence, Dr Singh said AI is becoming an essential tool across every sector and will increasingly influence governance, industry, education, healthcare, research and public service delivery.

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India is simultaneously strengthening the supporting ecosystem through investments in digital infrastructure, computing capacity, data resources and reliable energy systems, he said.

Technological progress has become the principal driver of growth in the modern world, and no nation can sustain long-term development without embracing innovation and frontier technologies.

He said India is pursuing this transformation while remaining committed to inclusive growth, democratic values and social welfare.

The growing demand for advanced computing, data centres and digital services will require robust and dependable energy sources.

In this context, he said Nuclear Energy will play an increasingly important role in supporting India's technology-driven growth while contributing to the country's clean energy transition.

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