Indian Robotics Expert Becomes Judge At Prestigious US Tech Challenge | IANS

New Delhi/Kochi: In a significant recognition for India's growing footprint in the global robotics and STEM ecosystem, robotics expert Benson Thomas George has become the first Indian to be selected as a judge for the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Michiana Premier Event, one of the leading international robotics competitions held in the United States.

Hailing from Kerala, George, served on the international judging panel for the FTC Michiana Premier Event held in South Bend, Indiana, from June 18 to June 21.

His appointment marks the first time an Indian citizen has been inducted into the high-level panel that evaluates student innovations at one of the flagship events organised by FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a globally-renowned non-profit promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The event brought together 106 student teams from multiple countries, with participants aged between 12 and 18 showcasing innovations in robotics, Artificial Intelligence, engineering design and software development.

Expressing his delight over the recognition, George said the platform enables young innovators to gain practical exposure to cutting-edge technologies while encouraging them to develop solutions with real-world social impact.

Representing India on the international judging panel, he added, was both an honour and an opportunity to contribute to the global STEM community.

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Judges assessed teams across a broad range of parameters, including robot design and construction, programming, engineering process, innovation, documentation, teamwork and community outreach.

Awards were presented in categories such as Innovation, Development, Sustainability, Outreach, Connect and Match Performance.

The FIRST Tech Challenge is regarded as one of the world's premier robotics competitions for school students, with outstanding performers often securing admission opportunities and scholarships at leading universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Collectively, scholarship opportunities associated with the programme exceed $80 million.

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