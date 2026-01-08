'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis | IANS

New Delhi: India is steadily moving towards the forefront of the global consumer technology ecosystem, driven by years of consistent progress, ambition, and policy support, according to Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder and President (India) at Nothing on Wednesday.

Highlighting India’s growing influence in global tech manufacturing and innovation, Evangelidis said the work done so far has been remarkable and is setting the stage for India-built brands to compete worldwide.

Akis Evangelidis's Statement

“India is increasingly positioning itself at the forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress and ambition,” Nothing co-founder said.

Evangelidis made the remarks while announcing that CMF has now become a separate, legally incorporated entity in India.

He described the move as a major milestone in CMF’s journey to become a truly global consumer tech brand built from India for the world.

“The work done has been remarkable. CMF has an important role to play in that journey and we’re happy to share that it is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India,” he noted.

According to him, India will play a central role in CMF’s long-term vision, not just as a manufacturing base but as its global headquarters.

With the incorporation, India will now serve as CMF’s legal and governance home. The company plans to anchor leadership, operations, research and development, and manufacturing in the country.

Evangelidis said the step marks a clear shift from intent to permanent presence, signalling strong confidence in India’s growing consumer tech ecosystem.

“Following our $100M manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus, this marks another major milestone in establishing CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India - on a path to building the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand,” he stated.

“Built from India, to the world. Excited about what comes next for CMF - let's go!” Evangelidis explained in his post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)