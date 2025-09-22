'Indestructible': iPhone Air Endures Brutal Durability Test, Proving Apple’s Thinnest Phone Is Tougher Than Expected (WATCH VIDEO)

iPhone Air | JerryRigEverything

Apple’s iPhone Air, touted as the company’s thinnest smartphone ever at a mere 5.6mm, has sparked debate among industry analysts over its necessity and structural integrity. Priced at Rs. 1,19,900 in India, the sleek device has now faced the ultimate challenge: a rigorous durability test by YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything. The results, shared in a recent video, reveal surprising resilience that may silence skeptics.

Nelson subjected the iPhone Air to his signature bend test, applying significant force to assess its structural limits. Remarkably, the phone withstood the pressure without a single crack, flexing but holding firm. Only when Nelson exerted a targeted force equivalent to 97 kilograms did the device show signs of bending and cracking. He noted that such concentrated pressure is unlikely in real-world scenarios, as even a 97-kilogram person sitting on the phone would distribute weight across its frame. “You can confidently sit on your iPhone Air without worry,” Nelson remarked, emphasising its robustness.

The durability test didn’t stop there. Nelson exposed the iPhone Air’s display to a lighter flame for several seconds, and the screen emerged unscathed, showcasing impressive thermal resistance. However, when he tested the phone’s exterior, scratches on the titanium frame, buttons, camera island, and the new front-facing Center Stage camera revealed some vulnerability, as expected, with visible scuffing on the metal.

Describing the iPhone Air as “crushingly indestructible,” Nelson expressed admiration for Apple’s engineering, highlighting how the device balances its ultra-slim design with unexpected toughness. The results bode well for Apple’s ambitions, as the company reportedly plans to incorporate a similar slim form factor into its first foldable phone, slated for release next year. These findings suggest that Apple’s focus on thinness doesn’t come at the expense of durability, potentially setting a high bar for its upcoming foldable.

As the iPhone Air hits the market, its performance in Nelson’s tests may reassure consumers eyeing its premium price tag. The device’s ability to endure extreme stress while maintaining functionality positions it as a standout in Apple’s lineup, blending cutting-edge design with practical resilience.