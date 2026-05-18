IN-SPACe Leads Indian Aerospace-Tech Delegation To Space Meetings Veneto 2026 In Venice To Expand Global Partnerships | X / IndiainItaly

New Delhi: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN‑SPACe) on Saturday informed it led a delegation of Indian space‑tech firms to Space Meetings Veneto 2026 in Venice, Italy, underscoring India’s push to strengthen international partnerships and the expand global footprint of its private space ecosystem.

The event drew industry leaders, startups, policymakers and technology providers, in which the Indian delegation held strategic talks with the Italian Space Industry Study Group to explore deeper commercial and technological cooperation between both countries.

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Karnataka-based Astrobase Space Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Impulso Space to support customer access and explore launch opportunities through integrated mission management and launch service networks.

Another firm Kepler Aerospace signed a framework agreement with Apogeo Space to expand global Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) infrastructure and strengthen satellite collaboration between India and Europe.

The partnership will explore joint opportunities across CubeSat systems, payload technologies, satellite infrastructure and mission operations.

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Nine Indian space-tech companies joined the delegation and announced multiple collaboration initiatives.

Another firm VyomIC showcased its array of technologies during the event and announced a strategic collaboration focused on building next-generation navigation and resilient infrastructure technologies, the statement noted.

Dr. P.K. Jain, Director, Program Management and Authorization Directorate (PMAD), IN-SPACe said that India’s participation at Space Meetings Veneto reflects the growing global confidence in the country’s space capabilities and private sector ecosystem.

The engagements translated into meaningful strategic partnerships between Indian and international space companies, he noted.

"The agreements signed by Astrobase Space Technologies, Kepler Aerospace and VyomIC highlight the increasing competitiveness and global readiness of Indian space enterprises. As India strengthens its position in the global space economy, IN-SPACe remains committed to enabling industry-led international collaborations,” he said.

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The visit follows the Italian Aerospace Delegation’s visit to India in 2025 and forms part of the broader effort to deepen commercial space cooperation between India and Italy.

It also aligns with the 2025–2029 India–Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan announced at the G20 Summit 2024.

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