‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role

Apple’s long-serving CEO, Tim Cook, has reportedly indicated to senior leadership that he is feeling 'tired' and would prefer to reduce the scope of his responsibilities. The 65-year-old executive’s comments have accelerated internal succession planning at Apple, with Cook likely to transition into the role of board chairman if he steps down as CEO.

Tim Cook signals step back from daily operations

In conversations with senior Apple executives, Cook reportedly expressed a desire to scale back his day-to-day workload after more than 14 years at the helm of one of the world’s most valuable companies. The New York Times sources said that while no formal announcement has been made, the board and senior leaders are preparing for a leadership transition that would see Cook relinquish the chief executive role but remain involved strategically as board chairman.

Apple’s board has long maintained a confidential succession plan, but the process has accelerated in recent months as Cook’s comments have prompted closer examination of potential successors.

Front-runner for Apple's next CEO: John Ternus

Among the internal candidates being considered, John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering, has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Cook. Ternus has been with Apple since 2001 and oversees the company’s hardware engineering teams responsible for products such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and other key devices.

Insiders and analysts note that Ternus’s management style is more low-profile and product focused compared with Cook’s broader strategic and operational responsibilities. Where Cook has been known for his operational discipline and ecosystem expansion, Ternus’s grounding in engineering and product execution could signal a continued emphasis on hardware excellence under his leadership.

Other executives, including senior vice-president of software engineering Craig Federighi, head of services Eddy Cue, and marketing chief Greg Joswiak, are also said to be under consideration, but Ternus reportedly has the strongest momentum among board members.

Tim Cook’s legacy at Apple

Tim Cook took over as CEO in 2011 following the resignation of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Under his leadership, Apple expanded its product and services ecosystem, introduced new categories such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, and built a substantial recurring revenue base through services including the App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud. The company’s market valuation grew from around $350 billion when Cook assumed the role to several trillion dollars in the 2020s.