 From Tim Cook To Sabih Khan: Here's How Much Top Apple Executives Earned In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechFrom Tim Cook To Sabih Khan: Here's How Much Top Apple Executives Earned In 2025

From Tim Cook To Sabih Khan: Here's How Much Top Apple Executives Earned In 2025

Apple disclosed 2025 compensation details for top executives, highlighting Tim Cook's $74.3 million package. Other key figures include Deirdre O’Brien, Kate Adams, Sabih Khan, Kevan Parekh, and Luca Maestri, reflecting leadership transitions and performance metrics. The disclosure underscores Apple's focus on performance-linked pay amid scrutiny.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
article-image

Apple has released details of its top executives' compensation for the fiscal year 2025 in its proxy statement filed ahead of the 2026 annual shareholder meeting. The filing reveals the total earnings, including base salary, stock awards, performance-based incentives, and other perks, for the company's top executive officers. Tim Cook, the chief executive officer (CEO), continues to lead with the highest package. Other key figures include transitions in leadership roles, such as Kevan Parekh stepping into the chief financial officer position and Sabih Khan assuming the chief operating officer duties, both of Indian origin.

Below is a breakdown of the total compensation for the top Apple executives.

1. Tim Cook: $74,294,811 (approximately Rs. 669.5 crores)

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook |

As Apple's CEO, Tim Cook received a total compensation of $74,294,811 in 2025. This includes a base salary of $3,000,000, stock awards valued at $57,535,293, non-equity incentive plan compensation of $12,000,000, and other compensation amounting to $1,759,518. Cook's package underscores his leadership in achieving all-time revenue records, with a significant portion tied to performance metrics like relative total shareholder return.

FPJ Shorts
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW

2. Deirdre O'Brien: $27,047,633 (approximately Rs. 243.8 crores)

Senior VP or Retail and People, Deirdre O’Brien

Senior VP or Retail and People, Deirdre O’Brien |

Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail and people, earned a total of $27,047,633 in 2025. Her compensation comprises a base salary of $1,000,000, stock awards of $22,009,766, non-equity incentives of $4,000,000, and other benefits worth $37,867. O’Brien's role in managing Apple's global retail operations and human resources contributed to this payout.

3. Kate Adams: $27,032,248 (approximately Rs. 243.6 crores)

Senior VP, General Counsel, Kate Adams

Senior VP, General Counsel, Kate Adams |

Kate Adams, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, was compensated $27,032,248 in total for 2025. This breaks down to a base salary of $1,000,000, stock awards of $22,009,766, performance incentives of $4,000,000, and other compensation of $22,482. Adams, noted as outgoing in some reports, handled legal and regulatory affairs during the year.

4. Sabih Khan: $27,031,671 (approximately Rs. 243.6 crores)

Apple COO, Sabih Khan

Apple COO, Sabih Khan |

Sabih Khan, who transitioned to senior vice president and chief operating officer in 2025, received $27,031,671 in total compensation. His package includes a base salary of $1,000,000, stock awards amounting to $22,009,766, non-equity incentives of $4,000,000, and other perks of $21,905. Khan's promotion reflects his prior contributions in operations.

5. Kevan Parekh: $22,467,309 (approximately Rs. 202.5 crores)

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh |

Kevan Parekh, the new senior vice president and chief financial officer, earned $22,467,309 for the fiscal year 2025. This consists of a base salary of $891,519 (reflecting his partial-year promotion), stock awards of $18,433,135, incentives of $3,120,317, and other compensation of $22,338. Parekh's figures account for his transition from vice president of financial planning.

6. Luca Maestri: $15,482,928 (approximately Rs. 139.5 crores)

Apple Former CFO, Luca Maestri

Apple Former CFO, Luca Maestri |

Luca Maestri, the former senior vice president and chief financial officer, received a total of $15,482,928 in 2025. His compensation includes a prorated base salary of $819,231, stock awards of $13,003,031, non-equity incentives of $1,638,462, and other benefits of $22,204. Maestri's lower total reflects his partial-year service before the leadership handover.

The proxy filing highlights Apple's emphasis on performance-linked pay, with equity awards vesting based on strong shareholder returns and maximum payouts under the cash incentive plan due to robust financial results, including net sales of $416.2 billion. These disclosures come amid ongoing scrutiny of executive pay in the tech sector.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI...

India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI...

From Tim Cook To Sabih Khan: Here's How Much Top Apple Executives Earned In 2025

From Tim Cook To Sabih Khan: Here's How Much Top Apple Executives Earned In 2025

Gmail Gets A Major Gemini AI Upgrade: 5 Powerful New Features Introduced For Users

Gmail Gets A Major Gemini AI Upgrade: 5 Powerful New Features Introduced For Users

ISRO To Launch EOS-N1 Earth Observation Satellite On January 12 Aboard PSLV-C62 In First Mission Of...

ISRO To Launch EOS-N1 Earth Observation Satellite On January 12 Aboard PSLV-C62 In First Mission Of...

'Waste Of Time By The Wife': Lawyer Shuts Down Misleading Remarks Targeting Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu...

'Waste Of Time By The Wife': Lawyer Shuts Down Misleading Remarks Targeting Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu...