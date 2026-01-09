From Tim Cook To Sabih Khan: Here's How Much Top Apple Executives Earned In 2025

Apple has released details of its top executives' compensation for the fiscal year 2025 in its proxy statement filed ahead of the 2026 annual shareholder meeting. The filing reveals the total earnings, including base salary, stock awards, performance-based incentives, and other perks, for the company's top executive officers. Tim Cook, the chief executive officer (CEO), continues to lead with the highest package. Other key figures include transitions in leadership roles, such as Kevan Parekh stepping into the chief financial officer position and Sabih Khan assuming the chief operating officer duties, both of Indian origin.

Below is a breakdown of the total compensation for the top Apple executives.

1. Tim Cook: $74,294,811 (approximately Rs. 669.5 crores)

Apple CEO Tim Cook |

As Apple's CEO, Tim Cook received a total compensation of $74,294,811 in 2025. This includes a base salary of $3,000,000, stock awards valued at $57,535,293, non-equity incentive plan compensation of $12,000,000, and other compensation amounting to $1,759,518. Cook's package underscores his leadership in achieving all-time revenue records, with a significant portion tied to performance metrics like relative total shareholder return.

2. Deirdre O'Brien: $27,047,633 (approximately Rs. 243.8 crores)

Senior VP or Retail and People, Deirdre O’Brien |

Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail and people, earned a total of $27,047,633 in 2025. Her compensation comprises a base salary of $1,000,000, stock awards of $22,009,766, non-equity incentives of $4,000,000, and other benefits worth $37,867. O’Brien's role in managing Apple's global retail operations and human resources contributed to this payout.

3. Kate Adams: $27,032,248 (approximately Rs. 243.6 crores)

Senior VP, General Counsel, Kate Adams |

Kate Adams, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, was compensated $27,032,248 in total for 2025. This breaks down to a base salary of $1,000,000, stock awards of $22,009,766, performance incentives of $4,000,000, and other compensation of $22,482. Adams, noted as outgoing in some reports, handled legal and regulatory affairs during the year.

4. Sabih Khan: $27,031,671 (approximately Rs. 243.6 crores)

Apple COO, Sabih Khan |

Sabih Khan, who transitioned to senior vice president and chief operating officer in 2025, received $27,031,671 in total compensation. His package includes a base salary of $1,000,000, stock awards amounting to $22,009,766, non-equity incentives of $4,000,000, and other perks of $21,905. Khan's promotion reflects his prior contributions in operations.

5. Kevan Parekh: $22,467,309 (approximately Rs. 202.5 crores)

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh |

Kevan Parekh, the new senior vice president and chief financial officer, earned $22,467,309 for the fiscal year 2025. This consists of a base salary of $891,519 (reflecting his partial-year promotion), stock awards of $18,433,135, incentives of $3,120,317, and other compensation of $22,338. Parekh's figures account for his transition from vice president of financial planning.

6. Luca Maestri: $15,482,928 (approximately Rs. 139.5 crores)

Apple Former CFO, Luca Maestri |

Luca Maestri, the former senior vice president and chief financial officer, received a total of $15,482,928 in 2025. His compensation includes a prorated base salary of $819,231, stock awards of $13,003,031, non-equity incentives of $1,638,462, and other benefits of $22,204. Maestri's lower total reflects his partial-year service before the leadership handover.

The proxy filing highlights Apple's emphasis on performance-linked pay, with equity awards vesting based on strong shareholder returns and maximum payouts under the cash incentive plan due to robust financial results, including net sales of $416.2 billion. These disclosures come amid ongoing scrutiny of executive pay in the tech sector.