Here is what the cheapest 5G smartphone Lava Blaze is offering

Homegrown electronic makers Lava began the sale of their recently launched Blaze 5G smartphone in India on Tuesday. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 and is on sale exclusively on Amazon India. This is the cheapest 5G smartphone available in India.

Lava aims to provide next-generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point. It was launched on November 8, but it was unveiled on October 4 by the telecom minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the India Mobile Congress. The sale was earlier expected to commence during Diwali, but it was delayed. The phone is now only available on Amazon. It is still not clear if the phone will be available on Flipkart.

Lava Blaze Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 4GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM and 128GB internal storage. It spots a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a triple rear camera, a 50MP primary AI camera, and an 8MP front camera. With the display's refresh rate at 90 Hz, Lava Blaze also offers 2K video recording and camera features like beauty, HDR, portrait slow motion, Panorama, and more.

Lava Blaze 5G runs on the Android 12 operating system and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor. It houses a 5,000-mAh battery that, according to Lava, will deliver 50 hours of talk time.

According to Lava, you can run YouTube in the background and multitask on the phone. You can also add a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The company has also said that it would provide 'free service at home' to the customers during the phone's warranty period.