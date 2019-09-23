Here is how you can get more than Rs.25k discount on iPhone 11 variants

Great news for HDFC Infinia and Diners Black credit cards holders. They can now avail about Rs. 25,000 discount on iPhone 11 variants which starts from whopping Rs 64,900.
HDFC Infinia Credit Card holders
Accoding to Deccan Chronicle, those who have HDFC card can avail Rs. 6000 discount on iPhone 11. Moreover, those who possess HDFC Infinia Credit Card can avail additional 10X worth of reward points on their purchase. People can get rewards of as much as Rs 19,600 to buy the phone through this specific card.
In total, the reward will be Rs 25,000, which brings the effective price of the phone down to Rs 39,900. It is important to know that the 10X reward points cannot be used on EMI transactions.
Similarly, purchasers using HDFC Infinia Credit Card can get Rs 6,000 instant discount on the purchase of iPhone 11 Pro. The accumulated discount for the iPhone 11 Pro will reduce the price to Rs 65,770. The same offer applies to iPhone 11 Pro Max that brings the price down to Rs 74,470 (Rs 7,000 instant discount + rewards worth Rs 28,430), Accoding to Deccan Chronicle.
HDFC Bank Diners Black Credit Card holders
Accoding to Deccan Chronicle, HDFC Diners Black Credit Card holders can get 10X reward points worth Rs 16,960 on the iPhone 11 including Rs 6,000 instant discount. In result, the price of iPhone 11 falls down to Rs 41,940.
As far as iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max prices are concerned on this particular credit card, the prices go down to Rs 75,770 and Rs 84,470 respectively.
