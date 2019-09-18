Pre-order date for Apple iphone 11 revealed in India, price starts Rs 64,900 onwards

New Delhi: Apple enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on the latest line-up of iPhones -- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max -- priced Rs 64,900 onwards from September 27. Ahead of the official launch, Flipkart has revealed it will start taking pre-orders for the new iPhones starting September 20
The Cupertino-based tech giant has also revised prices of its older generation iPhone models in India with the iPhone 7 (32GB variant) now available at Rs 29,900. "iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made.
They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the best device made, even if they are not a pro," Apple Senior Vice-President (Worldwide Marketing) Phil Schiller had said.
iPhone 11 -- the base model -- will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants priced at Rs 64,900 onwards. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.
The iPhone 11 Pro introduces a triple-camera system with ultrawide, wide and telephoto cameras, deeply integrated into its iOS (operating system). The iOS 13 will be available on September 19 as a free software update for iPhone 6s and later versions.
iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can shoot the highest quality video in a smartphone and record 4K video with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization.
According to Hindustan Times, Apple iPhone 11 is said to deliver 10 hours of video streaming and 17 hours of video playback. Whereas iPhone 11 Pro delivers 11 hours of video streaming and 18 hours of video playback. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the highest 12 hours of video streaming and up to 20 hours of video playback.
(Inputs from IANS)