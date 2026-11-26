'He Was Under No Investigation': JD Vance Defends Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia |

Vice President JD Vance said that federal officials told him Jensen Huang was not under investigation when the White House pushed for the Nvidia chief executive's reinstatement. "We were told that he was under no investigation," Vance told New York Insight. His comments were aimed at concerns that Huang's relationship with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence could pose a national security risk.

Who Vance says gave the assurance

Pressed on the source, Vance said, "I was told by the Department of Justice and multiple officials in our national security apparatus that he was under no investigation." He added that he spoke to Attorney General Todd Blanche. He said Huang was under no investigation "not even that he was about to be prosecuted," and that if there were one, the administration would say so. "I haven't seen any evidence that he committed a crime," Vance said.

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Anonymous reporting, not actual evidence

Vance said the officials told him the accusations against Huang rested on anonymous reporting and not on actual evidence. He said he does not think people should lose their jobs because anonymous sources accuse them of things in The New York Times that are not rooted in real evidence. He also framed the episode as a chance for Nvidia to improve its compliance record, "We actually see this is an opportunity for Nvidia to focus on complying with American export controls," he said.

Vance stressed that the decision to bring Huang back belonged to Nvidia's board. He did not detail his own reported role in the matter, although sources have said President Donald Trump asked him to help get Huang reinstated.

Vance's statement concerns Huang personally, not the wider inquiries around him. Alice Huang was a top executive at Megaspeed International, an Nvidia partner accused of smuggling Nvidia chips to China, and is being examined in two Justice Department probes into chip diversion involving Megaspeed and Super Micro. US intelligence agencies are also still looking into what influence the affair may have had, if any, on alleged chip smuggling, and Nvidia's board is continuing its own investigation.

In a classified briefing on Tuesday, US officials told congressional staffers there was no evidence Chinese intelligence directed Alice Huang to spy on Jensen Huang, while noting that China's Ministry of State Security had approached her for information and that assessments could change.