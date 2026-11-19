Rockstar Games' latest release has drawn praise for its expansive Vice City setting and the relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucia | File Photo

After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has finally arrived, drawing overwhelming praise from critics for its immersive open world, storytelling, graphics and character development. Reviewers have described Rockstar’s latest release as a masterpiece, with several awarding it perfect scores.

The anticipation surrounding the game had been building for years. Its first trailer, released in December 2023, attracted more than 90 million views within 24 hours. Two release delays, along with persistent leaks and speculation, kept excitement alive ahead of its launch.

The game has now secured an average score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, a review aggregation platform. This puts it alongside Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has held the record for the highest-rated video game since 1998, The Guardian reports.

Critics Praise Immersive World And Stunning Detail

In her five-star review for The Guardian, Keza MacDonald praised Rockstar’s attention to detail and its recreation of Vice City, a fictional version of Miami set within the state of Leonida.

“In GTA VI, Rockstar has created the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen,” she wrote.

MacDonald highlighted the numerous activities and unexpected encounters that make the game’s world feel alive. However, she found the emotional relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucia, the latter being the franchise’s first female protagonist, particularly compelling.

“I was rooting so hard for Jason and Lucia by the end that I felt quite sick with worry about what was going to happen to them, pacing back and forth in front of my TV throughout the final missions. Among all the expectations I had for GTA VI, I did not expect it to make me so emotional,” she said.

IGN’s Luke Reilly awarded the game 10 out of 10, describing it as “the single most impressive video game I have ever played”. He praised its graphics, driving mechanics and expansive environment, which offers seemingly endless opportunities for exploration.

“I see no real limit to the amount of time I could spend here, endlessly exploring and interacting with Vice City and the massive area surrounding it. While the well-paced story effectively nudged me around the map, there are still vast sections of it that I’m yet to even visit – despite hitting the credits after almost 120 hours of hijinks.

“Frankly, I’ve never played anything that’s hit quite like GTA 6 – and right now I have zero plans to stop playing it.”

Jason And Lucia’s Relationship Wins Over Reviewers

Beyond its technical achievements, GTA VI has received widespread appreciation for its portrayal of love and relationships.

In its five-star review, Eurogamer said Rockstar had “pushed back the horizon of video games once again”, particularly through its storytelling, graphics and world-building.

Reviewer Chris Tapsell described the game as a combination of contrasting themes and emotions.

“It’s about big ideas, themes, places – America, society, love – and also about individuals. It’s ridiculous and puerile, and also sometimes mature. Tender and violent. Deep and shallow. Novel and, in places, surprisingly familiar,” he wrote.

The New York Times similarly observed that the game was “about love and relationships, their joy and heartache, and the work required to make them successful”.

Reviewer Yussef Cole viewed this as a significant evolution for a franchise that had “generally only told stories about men solipsistically chasing after their own success”.

He noted that players controlling either Jason or Lucia can participate in activities centred on supporting their romantic partner, alongside familiar GTA elements such as car theft and bank robberies.

“Much of what you can do – apart from activities routine to GTA like stealing cars and robbing banks – is taking action to care for and nurture your romantic partner,” Cole wrote.

Forbes reviewer Paul Tassi also singled out the central relationship as one of the game’s strongest features.

“I can’t say I’ve ever seen a better video game relationship than the one they share,” he said.

Realistic Characters And Gameplay Set New Standards

The Washington Post’s Gene Park gave GTA VI four stars, stating that it “raises the bar at every level”.

Park particularly praised the game’s realistic depiction of human behaviour. Its world features more than 33,000 individual non-playable characters, with interactions influenced by factors such as race, class, gender and money.

The attention to these details, combined with the game’s expansive environment and varied activities, has emerged as a major highlight across reviews.

Reviewers Call GTA VI One Of The Greatest Games Ever Made

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier awarded the game five stars and called it a “masterpiece”.

“It’s hard not to be astonished by what Rockstar has done here. There’s nothing else like it,” he said.

GamesRadar+ also gave GTA VI full marks, describing it as “the ultimate time vampire”, reflecting the vast amount of time players can spend exploring its world.

Meanwhile, VGC suggested the game could shape the video games industry for years to come.

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Its reviewer, Jordan Middler, described Rockstar as operating at “the absolute peak of its power” and called GTA VI “one of the best video games ever made”.

With near-universal critical acclaim, an exceptionally high Metacritic score and praise for both its technical ambition and emotional storytelling, GTA VI has emerged as one of the most celebrated video game releases in recent years.

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