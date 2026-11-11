GTA 6 To Release In India On November 19: 10 Things You Need To Know

GTA 6 To Release In India On November: 10 Things You Need To Know |

Few entertainment launches have been awaited as long as Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). Rockstar’s follow-up arrives 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best-selling games ever, and after two delays from its original 2025 window. Its second trailer drew about 475 million views in a day, which Rockstar called the biggest video launch of all time. Analysts expect record-breaking sales, with one firm forecasting over 45 million copies at launch, and India gets it on day one.

The game unlocks in India at 12:00 am IST on Thursday, November 19, and digital preloading is already available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That lets players download it in advance and start the moment the clock strikes midnight.

GTA 6 release: Why it is such a big deal

The first trailer was made entirely of in-game footage, which raised expectations sharply. The Hollywood Reporter relayed Rockstar’s claim that the second trailer beat the launch of Hollywood trailers such as Deadpool & Wolverine. Analysts also say the game could earn billions of dollars in initial sales, which would put it among the biggest entertainment releases ever, not just the biggest in gaming.

GTA 6 release in India: 10 things to know

1. Exact India release time: 12:00 am IST on Thursday, November 19, or 18:30 UTC on Wednesday, November 18. PlayStation Support India says the game releases at midnight local time, and the Xbox India store lists the same moment.

2. Platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

3. Prices: The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 5,999 and the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs. 7,499, per PlayStation India's listing. That makes the Ultimate Edition Rs. 1,500 more.

4. Preload is open: Rockstar opened digital preloading on November 10, at midnight IST on PS5 and 5:30 am IST on Xbox.

5. Boxed copies: Download codes in physical editions reach shops on November 12, after which they can preload.

6. Storage: The game needs up to 212GB of free space.

7. Midnight unlock: The game goes live as Wednesday night turns into Thursday, so players with the game preloaded can start straight away.

8. Staggered global release: Players in New Zealand get the game first, on November 18, and Mexico and Central America last, about 19 hours later.

9. Hardware cost: A new PS5 buyer would need about Rs. 70,989 in total to play on day one.

10. Long wait: It is 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V. Auto-renewal on the GTA+ subscription is bundled with the game's editions.