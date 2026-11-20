GTA 6 Earns ₹21,952 Crore In Less Than 24 Hours, ‘GTA Flu’ Hits Workplaces | File Photo

Rockstar Games’ long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 has generated a reported $2.36 billion (approximately Rs. 21,952 crore) in revenue within less than a day of its launch, marking the biggest entertainment product debut in history.

GTA 6: Record-breaking sales figures

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the game sold around 24.58 million copies in its opening period. PlayStation accounted for nearly 75 percent of those sales. Sensor Tower’s senior vice-president of Video Game Insights, Karl Kontus, noted that GTA 6 had already become the best-selling game of 2026 on the strength of pre-orders alone, with pre-order revenue crossing $2 billion by launch day.

For context, GTA 5 took three days to cross the $1 billion mark after its 2013 release, while Avengers: Endgame needed five days to reach the same milestone.

The game’s reported production budget of $1 billion to $1.5 billion makes the opening haul even more striking. Research firm Niko Partners expects GTA 6 to generate more than $3 billion in worldwide sales this year.

‘GTA Flu’ hits workplaces

The financial success has been matched by a cultural phenomenon. Many players planned sick days or leave around the November 19 release, a trend quickly labelled “GTA flu” or “GTA sick-out.”

A GameSquare survey of 1,000 full-time US employees who identify as gamers found that 10 per cent planned to skip work on launch day, while another 30 per cent were considering taking leave. Around 42 per cent believed the game could affect their productivity.

HR platform BambooHR reported that paid time-off requests for November 19 were nearly 13 per cent higher than comparable dates in previous years, based on data from more than 3.4 million active US employees. Another survey found that 18 per cent of salaried workers intended to take the day off.