Grindr To Settle UK Lawsuit Over Alleged Sharing Of Users' HIV Status, Will Pay ₹294 Crore

Grindr has agreed to pay £26 million (roughly Rs. 294 crore) to settle a lawsuit brought by thousands of UK users who alleged the dating app shared highly sensitive personal data - including, in some cases, their HIV status - with advertising companies.

The settlement, according to The Guardian, brings to an end a two-year legal battle, after the UK law firm Austen Hays filed a claim at the high court of England and Wales in April 2024 on behalf of Grindr users alleging violations of UK privacy laws during a period up to early 2020. The London firm represented 12,000 people, who will receive average compensation of £2,167 each if the £26m is distributed equally.

Grindr's response

In a US regulatory filing, Grindr said it had resolved the UK group action related to what it described as "historical data practices before 2020," when the app was owned and controlled by Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech. The California-based company stated, "The settlement includes no findings or admission of liability. While Grindr disputes the allegations, it recognises and acknowledges the distress and loss of trust expressed by some of its UK users regarding that pre-2020 period."

Ownership change and payment terms

Six years ago, Grindr was sold to new owners and appointed new management after a US government national security panel raised concerns about its Chinese ownership, and two years later it floated on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it had overhauled its privacy programme since 2020, "with a keen focus on the unique needs of its community," adding that "Grindr is and remains a safe space for users, committed to transparency, user control and responsible data practices."

As part of the settlement, Grindr agreed to pay £13m by the end of this year, and a further £13m by the end of March 2027.