Mumbai Grindr Extortion Case: Govandi Man Held At Knifepoint, Blackmailed With Nude Video Over ₹30,000; 4 Booked | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man from Govandi was allegedly lured through the dating app Grindr, held captive, forced to strip at knifepoint, blackmailed with a nude video and extorted of Rs 30,000. Deonar Police have booked four accused and launched an investigation.

Also Watch:

According to the FIR, the victim, who lives with his parents in Shivajinagar, Govandi, works as a project coordinator at a private company in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

On July 30, he downloaded the Grindr app on his mother's mobile phone and began chatting with a profile that later shared a mobile number. After verifying the number on Truecaller, where it appeared as Naved Shaikh, the victim continued the conversation on WhatsApp.

The accused then asked him to meet near Karbala Masjid in Gautam Nagar, Govandi. Around 8.30 pm, the victim reached the spot and was approached by a man identifying himself as Arun Shinde. He was taken to a nearby house.

Police said that once inside, two more men entered the room, revealing that the first accused had used a false identity. One of them allegedly brandished a kitchen knife and, along with the others, forced the victim to strip before recording a nude video.

The accused allegedly threatened to circulate the video on social media unless he paid Rs 30,000. A fourth accused, identified as Tabrez, allegedly assaulted the victim, after which the gang forced him to reveal his phone and Google Pay passwords and transferred Rs 30,000 from his bank account.

The victim approached police three days later. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.