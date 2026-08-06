Mumbai Crime: Youth Dies After Alleged Push During Kurla Altercation; Man Arrested For Murder

Chunabhatti Police arrested a man after a 24-year-old allegedly died following an altercation in Kurla East | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: A 24-year-old man died after allegedly being pushed during an altercation over public urination outside a house in Kurla East, with the accused later being arrested on charges of murder.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 6.30 pm on August 3 in Qureshi Nagar Hill, Kurla East. The deceased, Farhan Irshad Khan (24), was standing with his elder brother, Shehzad Khan (33), friends Sameer Shaikh and Irfan, and a female relative near the railing outside the relative's residence when the accused, Sajid Ali Shakir Ali Siddiqui, alias Addu, a local resident, passed by.

Altercation Turns Fatal

The female relative allegedly confronted Siddiqui for repeatedly urinating outside her house. An argument ensued, during which Siddiqui allegedly used abusive language. Shehzad intervened and objected to his behaviour, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Farhan then questioned Siddiqui for addressing his elder brother disrespectfully, following which the argument escalated.

Police said Siddiqui allegedly threatened to kill Farhan, punched him in the chest and forcefully pushed him with both hands. Farhan lost his balance, fell face-first onto a cement step and suffered severe injuries to his nose and face, rendering him unconscious.

Accused Arrested

Seeing Farhan bleeding from the mouth, the accused fled the scene, police said. Shehzad and his friends rushed Farhan to Somaiya Hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors examined him and declared him dead before admission.

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Based on Shehzad's complaint, Chunabhatti Police have registered a case against Siddiqui under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to murder, and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

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