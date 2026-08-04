Mumbai Crime: Contractor Booked After Worker Dies In Mazgaon Demolition Mishap Over Alleged Safety Lapses

Byculla Police have booked a contractor after a demolition worker died in a wall and slab collapse during demolition work in Mazgaon | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: A 34-year-old demolition worker was killed after a wall and concrete slab collapsed on him during the demolition of a residential building in Mazgaon on August 3.

The Byculla police have registered a case against the contractor for allegedly failing to provide mandatory safety equipment, leading to the worker's death due to negligence.

Worker Crushed During Demolition

According to the FIR, the deceased, Manirul Abdul Qayyum, 34, was employed by contractor Rajinder Gabodhar Yadav, 48, who had been awarded the demolition contract for 33/B, Radiowala Villa on Mhatarpakhadi Road in Mazgaon.

The incident occurred at around 3.45 pm while Qayyum was removing a door as part of the demolition work. Police said that Yadav had not provided the labourer with any protective safety gear. During the operation, an adjoining wall and a concrete slab suddenly collapsed, trapping Qayyum beneath the debris.

Co-workers rushed to his rescue and removed the slab and bricks before pulling him out. He was found unconscious and bleeding from his head and ears. The injured worker was immediately taken to Sir J.J. Hospital in a private taxi, where doctors declared him dead before admission at 5.05 pm.

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Contractor Booked

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's cousin, Naeemul Mohammad Umsa Haque, 42, a mukadam with R. Infra Company in Dombivli, the Byculla police have registered an FIR against Yadav under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence. Further investigation is underway.

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