Mumbai Crime: Contractor Booked For Allegedly Violating Borivali RTO Document Disposal Norms

MHB Police have booked a contractor over alleged violations of Borivali RTO's document disposal procedures | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The MHB Police have registered a case against Vishal Shinde, 39, proprietor of Vidisha Corporation, for allegedly failing to destroy expired records belonging to the Borivali Regional Transport Office (RTO), submit the destruction certificate and deposit the disposal proceeds.

Case Registered After Complaint

The case was registered on July 30 following a complaint by Satish Sonavane, an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector with the Borivali RTO. The police have issued a notice to the accused, Shinde.

The RTO floated a tender on April 1, 2025, to dispose of records in accordance with directions issued by the Transport Commissioner and departmental guidelines.

Vidisha Corporation was awarded the contract on May 14, 2025. On May 23, the RTO handed over 2 tonnes and 178 kg of records, valued at Rs 29,533, to Shinde for destruction.

Alleged Non-Compliance

The contractor was required to maintain confidentiality, destroy the documents, submit a destruction certificate within 30 days and deposit the disposal proceeds with the RTO. However, Shinde allegedly neither submitted the certificate nor deposited the amount.

Sonavane said records related to permits and driving licences are disposed of after around three years. The RTO did not maintain a list of persons whose documents were destroyed, as the records were counted collectively.

Despite notices and reminders issued between August 13, 2025, and July 2, 2026, Shinde allegedly failed to comply.

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RTO Clarification

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Gajanan Gavde said, “The documents involved in this case were government records, including official forms and departmental papers, and not documents submitted by applicants.”

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