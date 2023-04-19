Govt suggests self-regulatory organisation for influencers, content creators and agencies

The secretary of consumer affairs, government of India on Wednesday in a round table discussion with influencers, content creators, and their agencies suggested a self-regulatory organisation. The secretary was talking to them about the recently released guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on social media platforms in Mumbai.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, suggested the formation of a self-regulatory organization for influencer marketing companies and the development of a creator or influencer recognition program in collaboration with the industry.

On Wednesday, in a round table conference related to the real estate sector he had stated that influencers will be sensitised to self-declare their expertise and their relation with products they promote or face action. "Ads that claim a certain muscle will be strengthened if you have something are also being checked. We are asking for disclosures as to what qualification they have to say such a thing. Similarly in case of investments related advice, we are asking for disclosures if they are related to the investment, their expertise to give such advice. A meeting will be held with influencers of social media to sensitise them and tell them to disclose if they are doing this for promotion else there will be action. There are already provisions in law for actions to be taken," Singh had told the media in a press conference on Wednesday.

'Endorsements Know-hows'

The guidelines, titled "Endorsements Know-hows!", aim to ensure that individuals do not mislead their audiences when endorsing products or services and that they are in compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and any associated rules or guidelines.

Anupam Mishra, joint secretary, consumer affairs, government of India, presented a detailed presentation on the recently released guidelines, Endorsement Know-Hows. He stated that the department is actively encouraging influencers, content creators, and their agencies to provide feedback on the guidelines and their implementation. This feedback will help the department identify areas for improvement and make necessary amendments to ensure that the guidelines remain relevant and effective in safeguarding consumer interests and promoting responsible influencer marketing practices.

Endorsement guidelines require clear, prominent, and hard-to-miss disclosures for endorsements, including terms like "advertisement," "sponsored," "collaboration," or "paid promotion." They address the rapidly growing digital world, with advertisements extending beyond traditional media, making consumers vulnerable to misleading ads.