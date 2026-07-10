Google's Gemini Product Chief Madhu Gurumurthy Exits For Meta, Signals Next AI Chapter

Madhu Gurumurthy |

Madhu Gurumurthy, who spent close to a decade steering product strategy at Google, has confirmed his departure from the company to join Meta. The move was announced by Gurumurthy himself on X, where he posted a farewell note reflecting on his run at the search giant.

Gurumurthy shared the news through a post that read, "Personal update: I’ve joined Meta to build AI products. While SWE agents have transformed software engineering, agents in most other complex systems are still early. Most people haven’t yet felt the full power of AI agents. Meta is well positioned to change that. Time to build.. His LinkedIn profile has since been updated to reflect Meta as his new employer, listed under the 'Experience' section of his professional page. Gurumurthy has not publicly detailed his exact designation or team at Meta.

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Career span At Google

Gurumurthy joined Google in December 2017 and rose to become Head of Product, a role in which he oversaw enterprise AI models and drove the success of the Gemini family and specialized products. Industry commentary around his Google tenure repeatedly linked him to some of the company's most prominent artificial intelligence launches, with his own social media bio describing him as a Product Leader at Google working across Gemini, Veo, and Nano Banana.

His public commentary on product management practices at Google also drew wide attention within tech circles. In one widely shared post, he wrote about the company's shift in working culture, stating "At Google, we are moving from a writing-first culture to a building-first one. Writing was a proxy for clear thinking, optimized for scarce eng resources and long dev cycles - you had to get it right before you built." That commentary was later cited by product newsletters as an early signal of how AI-assisted prototyping was reshaping product management inside Google.

Life before Google

Before joining Google, Gurumurthy served as Vice President of Product at MediaMath between January 2013 and November 2017, where he led Product and UX for major revenue-generating product lines and helped establish the company's mobile, video, and social advertising businesses. Earlier in his career, he held the roles of Product Management Lead and R&D Engineer at Spirent Communications, a telecommunications testing company, where he worked on wireless and antenna testing technologies.

Beyond his corporate roles, Gurumurthy has also been involved in entrepreneurial and philanthropic ventures. He co-founded the New Earth Foundation, a non-profit focused on rehabilitating coastal villages in South India after the Asian Tsunami, and founded SixPackMind.

Education

Gurumurthy holds a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

Gurumurthy's exit adds to a string of high-profile departures from Google's AI product teams this year, as competition for experienced product leadership in generative AI intensifies across Silicon Valley. Meta has been aggressively expanding its AI product and research bench, and Gurumurthy's background in scaling Gemini's enterprise AI offerings makes him a notable addition to its roster, though the company has not issued an official statement confirming his role or start date.