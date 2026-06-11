Google AI chatbot Gemini Suffers Abrupt Outage As Users Report Widespread Service Disruptions | File

New Delhi: Google’s AI chatbot Gemini experienced a service disruption on Wednesday, with users reporting unresponsiveness across apps and web interfaces.

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Outage reports surge sharply

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, outage reports of the social media platform flagged by users surged sharply in the afternoon to hundreds.

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They flagged problems that appeared to affect the app experience first, followed by the website and automation and workflow.

Google Gemini is integrated across Google Search, Google Workspace, Google One and Google Cloud.

User errors and system issues

User reported errors included codes 1052 and 1076, along with system lockups and unresponsiveness on multiple devices despite stable internet connections.

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Google had not issued an official statement acknowledging the outage or providing a timeline for a fix and it remained unclear whether the disruption stemmed from server downtime, backend updates or network issues.

The rapid surge in reports indicates that the service disruption was not gradual but abrupt and it remains uncertain whether the outage is global or confined to specific areas.

Gemini omni and creative AI

Tech giant Google had recently unveiled Gemini Omni, a new multimodal AI model that enables users to create and edit videos using text, images, audio and video prompts. The new model is a significant step in making Gemini a fully creative AI platform capable of understanding and generating different forms of media, according to Google.

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Users can upload photos, drawings, existing videos, voice references or simply type prompts which will be combined by AI to create a single video. Image editing can be done through conversation, where users can simply elaborate the change they want in a simple manner.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that over 8.5 million developers are now building applications and experiences each month using its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)