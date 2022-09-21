Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders date revealed, here's everything you can expect

Google recently confirmed that the Pixel 7 series of smartphones will be globally launching on October 6. The search engine giant has now revealed that the Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders will go live on the same day in the US. Here is all the information on the specifications, features, and price of the Pixel 7 series.

Google showcased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its I/O 2022 developers conference in May this year. Both phones are confirmed to feature the second-generation edition of Google’s in-house chipset called the Tensor G2.

Expected Google Pixel 7 specifications

The Pixel 7 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED panel that produces a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will feature a dual-camera setup on the back, which will comprise of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX381 ultra-wide camera.

Expected Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The Pixel 7 Pro is likely to house a 6.7-inch OLED display with curved edges. It is expected to support a Quad HD+ resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup of the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 lens, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX381 ultra-wide snapper, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto camera.

Both phones will come preinstalled with the Android 13 OS. Some of the common features that will be available on both models include the Tensor G2 chip, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display, and an 11.2-megapixel front-facing camera.

At present, there is no information on the price of the Pixel 7 series. Both phones will come in Obsidian and Snow colours. The Pixel 7 will also be available in a Lemongrass shade, whereas the Pro model will also come in Hazel. The Pixel 7 series is expected to go on sale on October 13 or October 18. It is unclear whether the Pixel 7 duo will be released in India.

Google Pixel Watch to launch with Pixel 7 series

Google’s first Pixel-branded smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch, will debut alongside the Pixel 7 series. The Wi-Fi / Bluetooth edition of the Pixel Watch is likely to cost $349. It will come in Black case / Obsidian band, Silver / Chalk, and Gold/Haze

The Pixel Watch’s LTE edition could be priced at $399. It will be available in shades like Black / Obsidian, Silver / Charcoal, and Gold / Hazel. It is expected to feature a round-shaped OLED display, the Exynos 9110 chip, Cortex-M33 co-processor, 1.5GB of RAM, WearOS, and last for the entire day on a full charge.