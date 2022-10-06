Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launched in India, here are the top 5 features

The Google Pixel 7 series has gone official in India. After the Pixel 3 series, which debuted in 2018, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first Pixel flagship phones to arrive in the country. The Pixel 7 series is a strong competitor to the Apple iPhone 14 series and the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup.

Here are the top 5 features of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro that you may want to know before making a purchase:

Stellar cameras

It goes without saying that the cameras are the USPs of the Pixel phones. The Pixel 7 has a 50-megapixel (main, with OIS) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) dual-camera setup. The Pixel 7 Pro has a triple camera unit featuring an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. The Pixel 7 family can shoot up to 60fps 4K videos.

Powerful chipset

The Pixel 6 series featured the first-generation edition of Google’s in-house chip called the Tensor. The Pixel 7 series is powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 4nm chipset. Aside from smooth performance, the Tensor G2 offers 60 percent faster machine learning. It assists in better photography experience, including the new Photo Unblur feature, which can remove blur and noise from old photos captured using an older smartphone. The Pixel 7 has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the Pixel 7 Pro has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Both have 128GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage.

Top-notch display

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO screen. The former supports a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, while the latter offers a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 duo has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Both phones have Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the screen.

Longer software support

Google is offering three years of Android OS upgrades for the Pixel 7 series. In addition, it also provides five years of security updates. Users of the Pixel 7 series will get access to Google One VPN at no extra cost.

Enticing price

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. With the HDFC Bank offer (Rs 11,250 on Pixel 7 / Rs 7,250 on Pixel 7) and exchange bonus of Rs 3,750, both models can be bought for Rs 49,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively. With a starting price of as low as Rs 49,999, it manages to undercut its competitors.