Google Introduces Big Change For Students; Schools That Reject AI May Not Have Access To Search |

Google is changing how its tools work in schools, and the shift could leave some students without Search. Google Search, Gemini, Gemini Notebook and Gemini in Classroom will stay off for K-12 student accounts until school administrators switch them on. Because Search is bundled with the company's AI features, schools that keep AI out of classrooms entirely may also lose Search access for their students.

Chris Phillips, Google's Vice President and General Manager of Education, wrote in the company blog post that schools should control AI in their classrooms. He said the new approach follows consultations with schools, teachers, researchers and policymakers. The post does not say in so many words that Search will go dark for schools that decline AI. That consequence comes from reports on the new controls, which say turning off AI altogether is not possible if schools want to use Google products.

From default-on to opt-in

The change reverses Google's earlier approach. Its Gemini products had been activated automatically for schools using Google Classroom. In August, the company faced an outcry after switching on its Gemini chatbot for many K-12 students. Until then, Gemini had been available only to students aged 18 or older.

Under the new model, each tool is off until an administrator enables it. Google said it will share details with schools in the coming months so they have time to prepare. Some reports put the rollout in early 2027, and the controls have not rolled out yet.

Guided Learning arrives in Search

Alongside the controls, Google is adding Guided Learning to Search for student accounts. When its systems detect a student seeking homework help, Search will respond with prompts that walk through the problem instead of giving the answer. A student who pastes in a physics problem, or asks for help with a book report, would be steered toward working it out.

Google will pilot the feature in select US schools later this month. It plans to expand to other districts in the following months, after gathering feedback from educators.

Guided Learning is already available globally in Google Classroom. Teachers can assign activities built on class material, and Google says the tool gives them real-time insight into where students are struggling. Google says its research shows measurable learning gains. Reviewers at Common Sense Media, however, found an earlier version of Guided Learning could still complete assignments.

Pushback from rivals

The Search decision has drawn criticism. DuckDuckGo has responded that schools don't need AI to search the web, a direct challenge to the idea that web search should come attached to AI tools.