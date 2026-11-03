Google Dreambeans AI App Launched In India: Here's What It Does & How To Use It |

Google has brought Dreambeans, an experimental app that turns details from a user's daily activity into personalised illustrated stories, to India. The app, which was earlier limited to the US, is being released through Google Labs for users aged 18 and above. It draws on the Google services a user chooses to connect, works through the night, and has a fresh set of stories ready by morning. Google says the idea is to show people what matters to them without the endless scroll of social feeds.

How Dreambeans works

Google said the app is built around two ideas. The first is the "dream", when Dreambeans combs through information from the connected apps overnight to pick out meaningful content. The second is the "bean", Google's name for each story, which the app builds from those details and pairs with illustrations. The stories can cover topics worth exploring, places to visit, arts and crafts activities, things to try and event reminders. Users can open a story for more detail, bookmark it or share it with others.

Every story carries AI-generated artwork made with Google Photos and Nano Banana 2, according to the company. Users who want themselves and family members to appear in the stories need to switch on the face grouping option in Google Photos.

Where to download

Dreambeans is listed on the Google Play Store for Android phones and on the Apple App Store for iPhones. The app appears under the name Dreambeans by Google Labs.

Languages supported

The app works in 14 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu.

How to use it

After downloading the app, users sign in with a personal Google account and tap "Get started". They can then pick which Google apps to connect, or tap "Connect all" to link everything. Once they tap "Done", the first stories take a few hours to appear in the feed. Users will be notified when their first set is ready.

Feedback and privacy controls

The thumbs-down button lets users mark recommendations they do not want, and the sparkle button can be used to refine them. From the profile section, users can change the connected apps, which include Gemini, Photos, YouTube and Search. They can also review their feedback history and delete their data from the app.

From a US-only launch to India

Dreambeans first arrived in the US in June, initially for Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 and above, with a waitlist for everyone else. The India rollout opens it to users in the country through Google Labs.