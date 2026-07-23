Google Gemini Reaches 950 Million Monthly Active Users As AI Search, Cloud & Enterprise Adoption Surge | File

New Delhi: Google's Gemini app has reached 950 million monthly active users (MAUs), with its daily active users tripling over the past year, as the company continues to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings across consumer and enterprise products, according to CEO Sundar Pichai.

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In a blog post, Pichai said the rapid growth of the Gemini app has been fuelled by new AI-powered features such as Daily Brief and the personalised Gemini Spark assistant, which is now available in the US and several international markets.

He also highlighted the growing adoption of Google's AI-powered Search experience, saying AI Mode has crossed 1 billion monthly active users globally since its broader rollout last October. The feature is driving higher search activity while sending billions of clicks to websites every week.

Google has also expanded its AI model portfolio with the launch of Gemini 3.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber, while work has already begun on Gemini 4, the company's next-generation AI model.

According to Pichai, more than 9 million developers now build applications every month using Google's AI models, with the company's APIs processing around 22 billion tokens per minute, compared with 16 billion in the previous quarter.

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The company is also witnessing strong enterprise adoption, with nearly 90 per cent of Fortune 100 companies now using Gemini Enterprise, contributing to the rapid expansion of Google Cloud.

Cloud revenue surged 82 per cent year-on-year, while its backlog grew to $514 billion, driven by rising demand for AI infrastructure and enterprise AI solutions.

Alphabet also reported 24 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, with Pichai saying the company's AI investments are reshaping its businesses across Search, YouTube, Cloud and developer platforms.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)