Gas stations in space soon! THIS US company brings revolutionary refuelling tech for satellites in orbit

Representational Image |

US space firm Orbit Fab is seeking to create the go-to "gas stations" in space, in the hope of making the booming satellite industry more sustainable and profitable.

Orbit Fab CEO Daniel Faber says that while solar panels can generate energy for satellite onboard systems, they cannot adjust satellite positions, meaning the craft requires significant amounts of propellant to be adjusted frequently. The ability to refuel satellites in orbit would mean they can continue to operate indefinitely, eliminating the need for costly replacement of older craft.

Refuelling tech

Orbit Fab plans to send several large tanks into orbit, each containing up to several tons of fuel. Smaller vessels will then transport fuel between the tanks and satellites. The company plans to provide fuel to between 200 and 250 satellites, out of the 24,500 due to be launched between 2022 and 2031.

In-orbit challenges

Asked about the challenges of operating the system, Faber is candid: “Everything you might imagine." However, he reassures that with extensive testing, “it’s going to be safe". Satellites that hope to receive additional propellant from Orbit Fab will have to have compatible fuel ports, similar to the ports found on cars.

Profit potential

Extending the life of satellites through in-orbit refuelling makes them more profitable in the long run. In addition, freeing up weight during launches could make projects that were previously deemed too heavy feasible.

Space servicing

Faber says around 130 firms are focusing on servicing satellites, including in-orbit "tow trucks" that can approach and repair satellites in difficulty. Orbit Fab is working with these start-ups and has an agreement to refuel spacecraft launched by Japanese firm Astroscale.

Moon market

Orbit Fab is also looking to a possible market on and around the moon, in which it could provide propellant to clients who extract materials from the lunar surface. Faber says the possibility of a lunar market will change dramatically in five, 10, 20 years.