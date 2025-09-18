Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 18, 2025: Grab Free Golden Shade Bundle, Bunny Ring, & More

Garena Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, has rolled out new new redeem codes for September 18, offering players a chance to unlock free in-game items like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and vouchers. These 12-character alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and single-use, so players must act fast to claim their rewards before they expire.

Redeem Codes for September 18, 2025

FFWCY2KXP9FF Hip-hop bundle

FFBUNY2TKXCP: Fire Bunny Bundle

DYPNX2KCZ9VH: Bunny Ring – Captain Bunny Bundle

FFWCTKX2P5NQ: Emote Party

FFWCTRBLFXK2: Hello Trouble Ring Event – Hopping Trouble Bundle,

Gloo Wall Trouble Locker, MP5 Troublemaker

FFWCXTYCFNH9: Broom Swoosh Travel Emote

FFSOULX4FGYP: Soul Land Arrival Animation

FFWSPX4KH9Y2: Here Comes Trouble Arrival Animation

FFMY5KXCTGNQ: Mythos Fist

GUFFYCKXTGNP: Golden Shade Bundle

FFCOTYMQFX5K: Galaxy Konqueror Bundle

FFNRTXUGXCQ4: AWM AN94 Ring – Bamboo Warrior, Wildfire Bolt

FFWCGLONFY8M: Gloo Wall Royale – Boxing Ring, Shamrock Explosion,

Pinky Kitten

FFX4TSQYKC9M: Brawler Bandit Ring – Bamboo Bandit & Tiger Brawler

FFWXT4YCFNH9: Brass Knuckles Fist

FFBNTX2KFCQ7: Red Bunny Bundle

FFPNX2KCZ9VH: One Punch Man M1887 Skin

FFCOTX2KFCQ7: Sholay Emote – Dialogue And Voice Pack ‘Kitne aadmi the’

FFYSKT5XQ4LX: K.O Fist Skin – Hailstone Fist Skin

FFEVOX2MFQY4: Evo Vault New Rotations – AK47 Blue Flame Draco, UMP Booyah Day 2021

How to Redeem these Garena Free Fire Max codes

To claim these rewards, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.

2. Log in using a linked account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK).

3. Copy and paste a redeem code into the provided text box.

4. Click Confirm and, if prompted, verify in the dialogue box by clicking OK.

5. Check your in-game mailbox within 24 hours to collect your rewards. Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your account wallet.

Things to watch out for:

These codes are valid for a limited time, typically 12–24 hours, and are restricted to the first 500 users or a set redemption limit.

They are also region-specific, so ensure the code matches your server. Guest accounts cannot redeem codes, so link your account to a supported platform. With rewards like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate and Fire Head Hunting Parachute up for grabs, redeeming promptly is crucial to enhance your gameplay without spending a dime.