Gandhinagar PM eBus Sewa Sees Strong Launch With 3,500 Passengers On Day One | X / @DeshGujarat

Gandhinagar: Strong early public uptake has been recorded for Gandhinagar’s newly introduced electric bus service under the ‘PM eBus Sewa’ initiative, with approximately 3,500 passengers using the service by 3 p.m. on the first day of operation, according to official data.

The service was inaugurated on Sunday by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who flagged off fully air-conditioned electric buses as part of the project's first phase.

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The rollout has been implemented by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation under the centrally supported ‘PM eBus Sewa’ programme, with 40 electric buses currently deployed across multiple routes linking Gandhinagar city with surrounding areas.

Officials said the introduction of the fleet marks a transition towards cleaner urban mobility, with the buses designed to operate within a structured public transport network.

The vehicles are equipped with air conditioning and include accessibility features, such as ramps for persons with disabilities, as well as designated seating for women and senior citizens.

A digital ticketing system has been introduced across the fleet, allowing cashless transactions through QR code scanning and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in line with broader digital payment adoption in public services.

To encourage initial use and help commuters become familiar with the system, the municipal corporation has announced that travel on electric buses will remain free until July 12.

According to officials involved in the rollout, the service has seen steady passenger traffic since its launch, with an early figure of around 3,500 users by mid-afternoon indicating rapid adoption among commuters.

They added that the response would be assessed to guide future route expansion and fleet deployment in subsequent phases.

Authorities expect the introduction of electric buses to contribute to reductions in local air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions as part of broader urban sustainability measures.

The municipal corporation has stated that the system will be extended in stages based on operational performance and passenger demand.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)