Free Aadhaar Biometric Update For Children Available Till September 30: Here's How To Do It

UIDAI Completes Aadhaar Biometric Updates For 1.2 Crore Students: Govt | Representational Image

Parents can currently get their child's Aadhaar biometric details updated free of charge, with the facility available until September 30. Once the deadline passes, the standard fees will apply again for the update. The government requires biometric updates for children at two stages, once around the age of 5 and again at 15, since fingerprints and eye scans change as children grow. Failing to update these details on time can create complications later with school admissions, scholarships, and exam registrations.

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What the update covers?

The biometric update includes fresh fingerprints, an eye scan, and a new photograph. Children under the age of 5 do not need this update since their physical features are still developing. The biometric portion of the process cannot be completed online, and a visit to an Aadhaar centre is mandatory. Parents are advised to keep the child's Aadhaar number and their own Aadhaar card on hand, along with a birth certificate or school ID, which may be requested as proof during the visit.

How to book an appointment online

Parents can book an appointment for the update through the official Aadhaar website by selecting their city and the nearest centre. The service needs to be selected as "Aadhaar Update," followed by choosing a preferred date and time slot. All required details of the child must then be entered to complete the booking, after which a printout of the appointment slip should be taken along for the visit.

What happens at the centre

Parents need to bring their child, along with all the necessary documents, to the centre on the scheduled day. Centre staff capture the fingerprints, eye scan, and photograph directly into the system during the visit, and this in-person step cannot be skipped since biometric capture requires the child to be physically present. Once the process is completed, parents receive a receipt with a tracking number for the update. The update usually reflects in the system within a few days, though it may take longer in certain cases.