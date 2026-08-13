Aadhaar Number No Longer Mandatory For Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Exam Forms |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations will no longer be required to provide an Aadhaar ID while filling their examination forms for the 2026-27 academic session.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has initiated the process to make Aadhaar optional following a letter from the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI).

The move comes after schools and students faced difficulties in creating and verifying Aadhaar IDs. The board had earlier made Aadhaar mandatory while filling examination forms, but a large number of students are yet to obtain or verify their Aadhaar IDs.

According to officials, the state has more than 17 lakh students enrolled in Class 10 and 12 and nearly 20% of them do not have Aadhaar IDs.

Aadhaar-linked academic records

Aadhaar requirement was introduced as part of efforts to maintain students’ permanent academic records through the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) portal.

Students’ details, including course, marks, certificates, degree, blood group, physical information, mark sheets, character certificates and transfer certificates, are being linked with their records.

However, schools have reported problems in generating Aadhaar IDs because documents submitted by students are incomplete or contain errors.

In several cases, Aadhaar details are also not matching the records available on Samagra portal, creating difficulties in verification and uploading.