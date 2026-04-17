'Forced To Wear Skull Cap, Made To Offer Namaz': Male Complainant In TCS Nashik Case Shares Viral Video

A new video has surfaced in the already-charged TCS Nashik row, this time showing accused Tausif Attar with the male complainant at what appears to be an Eid gathering at Attar's residence. The clip, first shared by India Today and now widely circulated on social media, has added a significant new dimension to the already gripping case .

TCS Nashik row: New footage emerges

In the footage, Tausif Attar is seen warmly receiving the male complainant at his home during the Eid festival. Attar is visibly seen hugging the complainant and placing a skull cap, a traditional Islamic head covering, on the complainant's head. The video appears to have been recorded during a social visit that the complainant says he did not attend willingly.

Complainant's allegations: 'I was made to offer namaz forcibly'

The male complainant has now come forward with serious allegations stemming from the visit. According to him, he was invited, under circumstances he describes as compelled, to Tausif Attar's residence on the occasion of Eid. Once there, he alleges, he was made to wear the skull cap and subsequently directed to offer namaz, the Islamic prayer ritual, against his wishes.

The complainant contends that the act of being made to participate in religious rituals of another faith without his consent constitutes a serious violation. The allegations, if proven, could potentially invoke provisions related to religious freedom under Indian law.

The clip was first published by India Today and subsequently shared widely on social media platforms, including X, where it was amplified by several news handles and users tracking the case.

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Users on social media have been sharply divided in their reactions, with some viewing the video as evidence of coercion while others have characterised the Eid gathering as an ordinary social visit that has been misrepresented.

Attar's father has spoken out publicly in defense of his son. He says that all of the accused have been 'deliberately framed'. He dismisses the allegations and says that all of the accused are 'innocent'