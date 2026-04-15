‘Forced, Blackmailed, Pressured To Convert’: Victim Details Ordeal In TCS Nashik Case

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Shutterstock

One of the victims in the alleged harassment case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has narrated how she was allegedly targeted, sexually abused, and pressured to convert her religion by three colleagues.

According to reports by India Today, the victim came in contact with the prime accused, Danish Shaikh, in January 2022 as they had studied at the same college. Danish reportedly assured her that he would help her secure a job at TCS’s Nashik branch, where he was employed. They subsequently began meeting frequently on the pretext of job assistance, and a friendship developed.

The victim told India Today that their interactions turned coercive by July 2022. She alleged that Danish forcibly pulled her during a meeting and later proposed marriage after she resisted his advances. She initially avoided giving a direct response but remained in touch while pursuing the job opportunity he had promised. Acting on his advice, she eventually secured employment at TCS Nashik, where she also interacted with co-accused Tausif Akhtar and HR manager Nida Khan.

She further alleged that during repeated meetings inside and outside the office, discussions often shifted towards religion. According to her, Danish and Tausif regularly compared Hindu and Muslim beliefs and tried to persuade her to convert to Islam.

The situation allegedly escalated in August 2024 when Danish took her to a hotel on false pretences and forced her into a sexual relationship. She claimed Tausif later blackmailed her, threatening to disclose the incident to her family and demanding physical relations.

The woman alleged that harassment, threats, and pressure to convert continued for months. In February 2026, she discovered that Danish was already married with two children, after which she approached the police and filed a complaint.