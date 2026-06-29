Flipkart GOAT Sale To Begin On July 4: iPhone 17 Series To See Up To ₹22,000 Discount |

Flipkart's GOAT Sale will kick off on July 4, bringing discounts across smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, TVs and true wireless earbuds. The e-commerce giant has confirmed that the iPhone 17 series will also see discounts and offers. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Bank of Baroda, HSBC and ICICI Bank to offer up to 10 percent instant discount on card payments, alongside No Cost EMI options and additional exchange bonuses. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get 24 hours of early access to the sale before it opens to all customers.

iPhone 17 series discounts during the sale

The standard iPhone 17 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 70,900 during the GOAT Sale, down from its launch price of Rs. 82,900, a discount of Rs. 12,000. The iPhone 17 Pro, which debuted at Rs. 1,34,900, will be priced at Rs. 1,12,900 during the sale, translating to a discount of Rs. 22,000. The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max, launched at Rs. 1,49,900, will also see a Rs. 22,000 reduction, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 1,27,900.

Apart from these direct price cuts, buyers will have the option of No Cost EMI and exchange offers on the iPhone 17 series, which could help reduce the effective price further depending on the condition and model of the device being exchanged.

Other Apple ecosystem products in the spotlight

Flipkart has also indicated that other Apple devices, including the iPhone 16, will be listed with discounts during the sale. This comes at a time when Apple has raised prices across several of its other product categories in India, including iPads, Macs and the Apple TV 4K, with some products like the Mac Mini M4 seeing hikes of up to 58 percent and the Apple TV 4K witnessing an increase of around 74 percent. While the iPhone lineup has so far been spared from these hikes, the timing of the discounts makes the iPhone 17 series a particularly attractive option for buyers looking to upgrade before any potential price revisions.

Discounts across Android smartphone brands

Beyond Apple, Flipkart has teased substantial markdowns across several other smartphone brands during the GOAT Sale, including Samsung, Google, Motorola, Nothing, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and Poco. Premium and flagship models expected to see promotional pricing include the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, while devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, the Google Pixel 10 series and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro are also lined up for major discounts.

In the mid-range segment, the sale will feature deals on devices such as the Vivo T5 Pro, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and the Oppo K14, aimed at buyers looking for a balance between features and pricing. On the budget end, Flipkart has lined up offers on devices from Poco, Redmi, Tecno and Realme.

Deals beyond smartphones

The GOAT Sale will extend beyond smartphones to other consumer electronics categories as well, with discounts expected on laptops, tablets, smartwatches and true wireless earbuds. Combined with the bank offers, exchange bonuses and No Cost EMI options on offer, the sale is shaping up to be one of the larger shopping events of the year on the platform.