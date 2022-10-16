Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022: Last day smartphone deals

Last day of Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022. | Flipkart

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale will end today at midnight and if you couldn't make the most of the previous two sales then you still have time to explore the available options and pick out a good smartphone. You can also avail a discount of 10 per cent or up to INR 1250 off using credit or debit cards of Kotak Bank and State Bank of India.

Top mobile deals on Flipkart Diwali Sale

Moto G72

The 6GB/128 GB variant of the Moto G72 under the Diwali sale is available for an effective price of INR 18,999. The price also includes a special discount of INR 3000. You can also get a discount of 10 per cent on Kotak Bank and SBI credit cards. If you have a mobile device that you would like to exchange then you can also enter the details and get a discount. The features of the smartphone include 6.55 inch full HD+ display, 108MP main camera with a 16MP front camera, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 5000mAh Lithium Battery.

Moto G72 | Flipkart

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothin Phone 1 black colour smartphone after all the discounts is available for INR 29,999. With a 6.55 full HD display, 50MP main camera and 16MP front camera, 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor the phone is available for 21% off. You can also avail upto INR 16,900 off for an exchange. The white colour smartphone is available for INR 35,999. You can also add bank discounts.

Nothing Phone (1) | Nothing.tech

Google Pixel 6a

Flipkart has listed 6GB/128GB variant of the Google Pixel 6a at INR 34,199. Since the SBI and Kotak discounts are applicable on the purchase of the phone, it can be availed at a discounted price of INR 27,999. This smartphone by Google offers features like 6.14 inch full HD display with 12.2MP main camera and 8MP front camera, Google Tensor Processor and 4410 mAh battery. It also includes a one year brand warranty. You can also check for exchange offers and make the best out of this deal.

Google Pixel 6a | Google

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

This smartphone from Samsung is available at 52 per cent discount for INR 35,999. The smartphone has a 6.4 inch full HD Display 12MP main camera 32 MP front camera and 4500 mAh battery. You can also avail for an exchange offer and reduce the cut by up to INR 16,900. The smartphone also has a year manufacturer warranty and the in-box accessories have a six month manufacturer warranty.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Photo credit: IANS

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is currently available on Flipkart at INR 59,999. The mobile has features like 6.6 inches full HD display, 50 MP main camera and 10MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 4500 mAh battery. The model also comes with one year manufacturer warranty and the in-box accessories get six months manufacturer warranty. You can also avail extra discount with bank deals and exchange offers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus | Flipkart