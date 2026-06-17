Father's Day Tech Gift Guide 2026: 5 Gadgets That Your Dad Would Surely Love

Father's Day is the perfect excuse to go beyond the usual and gift Dad something he'd actually use every day. Whether he's a fitness obsessive, a productivity nerd, a camera-phone convert, or someone who just wants his desk to stop looking like a cable graveyard, there's a piece of tech this year that fits the bill. From AI-powered smart glasses to India's freshest smartphones, here are the best tech gifts to make Dad feel genuinely spoilt this June.

1. Smartphones (under Rs. 50,000)

For the dad who wants flagship-level performance without the flagship price tag, the iQoo 15R, launched in India in February 2026, is one of the most compelling buys in its price range. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an enormous 7,600 mAh battery with 100W fast charging Available on Amazon India and iQOO's official store.

If the dad you're buying for reaches for his phone every time something is worth photographing, the Vivo V70, launched around the same time, is also a good option. It features a 50-megapixel main camera, a proper 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. The phone also packs a 6,500 mAh BlueVolt battery with 90W FlashCharge. Available on Amazon India and Vivo's website.

Fresh off its June 2026 India launch, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ makes a strong case for itself as well. It combines a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, a large 6,500 mAh battery, and supports both 90W wired and 15W wireless charging. The camera system introduces a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Available on Flipkart.

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2. Whoop Peak (Rs. 28,990)

For the fitness-focused dad who wants more than just a step count, the Whoop Peak is serious health tech. It runs on Whoop 5.0 hardware, offers a 14-plus day battery life, and includes a Healthspan and Pace of Aging feature that tracks how daily habits affect long-term health, a real-time Stress Monitor, and a Health Monitor that alerts users when key vitals deviate from baseline. The screenless, band-style design means it's discreet enough to wear 24/7, including during sleep. Your purchase includes 12 months of the Whoop membership. Available at whoop.in.

Whoop Peak |

3. Samsung Galaxy Ring (starting at Rs. 14,999 for smaller sizes)

A smart ring is the most low-profile way to track health, and Samsung's Galaxy Ring is the most polished option available in India right now. Built from a durable titanium frame with a concave design, it weighs as little as 2.3g and packs three sensors - an accelerometer, an optical bio-signal sensor for heart rate, and a skin temperature sensor - all in a package that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge. Galaxy AI analyses the data via the Samsung Health app to deliver personalised wellness tips, sleep insights, and an Energy Score each morning. Available on Samsung's India website.

Samsung Galaxy Ring |

4. Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 2 (Starting at Rs. 39,900)

The classic Wayfarer silhouette, now with a built-in AI assistant, open-ear speakers, and a 12-megapixel camera. The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses come in three frame styles - Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer - with multiple colourway options including Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey. They let you listen, call, capture, and livestream without ever touching your phone, and Meta AI is integrated directly into the frame for real-time assistance. For the dad who wants to look cool and stay connected, these are genuinely hard to beat. Available at india.ray-ban.com and the Meta Store.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 2 |

5. DailyObjects Node Wireless Charging Ecosystem (Starting at Rs. 10,000)

For the dad with a messy desk and too many devices to charge, the DailyObjects Node is a genuinely clever and a classy solution. It's a modular wireless charging ecosystem available in 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 dock configurations, with interchangeable accessories including a wireless charging phone stand, a wireless charging disc, an Apple Watch charging stand, and a portable lamp, all running off a single cable. The phone stand has a 7,800 mAh built-in battery, and the charging disc supports Qi2.2 25W output, making it compatible with both Android and Apple devices. Available at dailyobjects.com and select retail platforms.