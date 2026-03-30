FASTag Annual Pass To Get Costlier From April 1: Here's What You Need to Know | PTI

If you are a frequent highway traveller, now is the time to act. The FASTag Annual Pass, which currently allows users to travel across National Highways and Expressways for a one-time fee of Rs. 3,000, will see a price hike from April 1. The price of the annual pass has been revised to Rs. 3,075.

FASTag annual pass: Why the price revision?

The revised fee of Rs. 3,075 is being introduced as part of the annual pricing update for FY 2026–27. While the increase of Rs. 75 may appear marginal, users who activate the pass before April 1 can lock in the current rate of Rs. 3,000, making it a worthwhile move for those already planning to opt in.

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FASTag annual pass: What is it?

The FASTag Annual Pass is a prepaid toll solution designed for regular highway commuters. Valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first, it eliminates the need for per-trip toll deductions, offering a seamless and hassle-free travel experience on National Highways and Expressways across India. The pass is managed through the Rajmarg Yatra app, which serves as the primary platform for activation and management.

How to activate before the price change

Users looking to upgrade before the revision can do so directly via the Rajmarg Yatra app. The process is straightforward. Download or open the app, navigate to the Annual Pass section, and complete the activation using your linked FASTag account. The pass goes live immediately upon payment.

Should you upgrade now?

For frequent highway travellers, the Annual Pass continues to offer considerable value over per-trip toll payments. The one-time fee covers up to 200 toll crossings or 12 months of usage, making it an economical choice for daily or weekly commuters on national expressways. Activating before April 1 means saving Rs. 75 while also locking in a full year's coverage at the current rate.

The Rajmarg Yatra app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.