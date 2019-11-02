Facebook was also interested in acquiring Fitbit: Report

San Francisco: The US-based search engine giant Google acquired the leading wearable brand Fitbit, but reportedly, Facebook was also interested in buying it.

The deal price announced on Friday by Google was $2.1 billion, but the social networking company was interested at around $1 billion, or roughly half, The Information reported.

Over the years, Google has made progress with partners in wearables space with Wear OS and Google Fit.

Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users.

Google aspires to create tools that help people enhance their knowledge, success, health and happiness.

Facebook has also been expanding its hardware portfolio with Oculus virtual headsets, Portal smart speakers and planned AR glasses.

The social media giant also acquired a fitness app called Moves back to 2014. So it may not be surprising that Facebook was interested in buying the smartwatch maker.