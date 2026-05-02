‘Extremely Severe’ Alert Buzzes Phones As Govt Tests Nationwide System

In a move that briefly triggered confusion among mobile users, the government on Saturday conducted a nationwide test of its cell broadcast-based disaster alert system, with phones flashing an “Extremely Severe” warning message.

The alert, accompanied by a loud siren-like sound, was received by millions across the country as part of a large-scale trial to assess the effectiveness of India’s emergency communication infrastructure.

The exercise is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness by ensuring that critical warnings can be delivered instantly to citizens in case of emergencies such as natural disasters or security threats.

Read Also Apple Accuses Competition Commission Of ‘Overstepping’ Authority In App Store Probe

The system uses cell broadcast technology, which enables authorities to send messages simultaneously to all mobile devices in a specific geographic area without relying on individual phone numbers. This allows alerts to reach a large population within seconds, even during network congestion.

Officials had earlier clarified that such alerts during the testing phase are only drills and do not require any action from the public. The messages are being sent in multiple languages to ensure wider reach and effectiveness across regions.

The nationwide rollout is built on the government’s integrated alert platform aimed at delivering real-time, location-based warnings. Authorities are focusing on ensuring reliability, speed, and scalability before fully operationalising the system for real emergencies.

The test marks a significant step in India’s push to modernise its disaster response framework, with mobile-based alerts expected to become a key tool in minimising loss of life and property during crises.