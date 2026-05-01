Apple Accuses Competition Commission Of ‘Overstepping’ Authority In App Store Probe

Apple has accused India’s antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), of overstepping its authority in an ongoing probe into its App Store practices.

In a recent court submission, the iPhone maker told the Delhi High Court that the CCI’s actions amount to an attempt to “usurp” the court’s authority, as the regulator continues its proceedings despite the matter being under judicial consideration.

The dispute stems from a 2021 antitrust investigation into Apple’s App Store policies, where the CCI has examined allegations that the company abused its dominant position in the app distribution market. As part of the probe, the regulator has been seeking Apple’s financial data since 2024 to determine potential penalties.

Apple, however, has resisted sharing its financial details, arguing that it has already challenged the legal framework governing penalty calculations in the Delhi High Court.

The company has specifically objected to the amended rules that allow fines to be calculated based on global turnover rather than India-specific revenue.

According to the company, proceeding with the investigation while the legality of these provisions is under review would render its legal challenge ineffective.

Apple also said that the regulator has failed to justify the urgency of continuing the probe in parallel with court proceedings.

The stakes in the case are significant. Apple has indicated that it could face penalties of up to $38 billion (about Rs 341,295 crore) if the global turnover-based calculation is applied.

Earlier this month, the CCI issued an ultimatum directing Apple to submit the required financial information and scheduled a final hearing on May 21.

In response, the company has sought urgent intervention from the Delhi High Court to pause the proceedings until its challenge to the penalty framework is resolved.

The case marks a deepening standoff between global technology firms and Indian regulators, with the outcome likely to have far-reaching implications for antitrust enforcement and the treatment of multinational companies under India’s competition law framework.