Explained: What is the Clubhouse app, and why is it gaining massive traction globally?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk seems to have the Midas touch. Whatever he even mentions in his tweets becomes the talk of the town. He hosted an audio-chat with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev recently on the social media platform Clubhouse. Soon, countless people expressed their desire to buy and gain access to the exclusive social media platform.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is a social media platform where users can exchange audio clips instead of images or messages. Developed by Rohan Seth and Paul Davison, the app is exclusively available only to iPhone users.

It allows users to participate in discussions and interviews. It is not very different from a podcast, except you can engage in an audio conversation directly with people sharing the same interest as yours.

Celebrity interactions

The app has been able to rope in celebrities like Drake, Kanye West, and Kevin Hart, which has boosted its popularity. Fans in large numbers started tuning in, due to which the app is ‘invite-only’ for now.

The app has changed the dynamics of interactions between fans and celebrities. Instead of the conventional ways, like posting a comment or a video message, on Clubhouse, people can send audio messages, giving the interactions a sense of personal touch.

How to download the app

You can use the app only when a current Clubhouse user sends you an invite, which has sparked a business opportunity. People are already buying and selling the invitation to the popular app on e-commerce platforms like e-Bay.

According to a report published by analytics firm Sensor Tower, around 12,000 Indians have downloaded the app, and its popularity among young entrepreneurs is growing at a brisk pace.