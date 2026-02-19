 'Energy & Ambition Across India Are Incredible': Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says India Has Key Role In AI
At the AI-India Impact Summit in New Delhi, attended by PM Narendra Modi, global tech leaders praised India’s growing AI leadership. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei announced a Bengaluru office and new India partnerships, highlighting AI’s potential benefits and risks while calling India central to shaping its global future.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei | ANI

New Delhi: The biggest voices in Tech are at the AI-India Impact summit. On Thursday with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance tech leaders hailed India hosting the summit and emphasised the key role being played by it in this sphere.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in his speech hailed the energy and the ambition on display and spoke of the newly announced partnerships that Anthropic was doing in India..

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's Statement

Amodei said, "The energy and ambition in this room and across India are incredible. I've been spending the last few days meeting with Indian builders and enterprises, and the energy to build together here is palpable, unlike anywhere else This is the fourth AI Summit we've held. In the last 2.5 years the advances in these technology have been staggering."

AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO...
'AI Next Big Infrastructure Like Electricity & Internet, Must Reach Every Citizen': Tata Sons...
"As a sign of our commitment, we just this week opened an office in Bengaluru and hired Irina Ghose, who has spent three decades building businesses in India, as our managing director for Anthropic India. We've also announced partnerships with major Indian enterprises this week, including Infosys and others. The technologies pioneered in India have set a standard for the Global South," he added.

Amodei also flagged both the positive and negative aspects of AI and said that India has a central role as the world addresses these challenges.

"On the positive side, have the potential to cure diseases that have been incurable for thousands of years, to radically improve human health, and to lift billions out of poverty, including the global south, and create a better world for everyone. On the side of risks, I'm concerned about the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments, and their potential for economic displacement. India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks."

TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
The AI-India Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The summit reflects on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

