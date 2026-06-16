Elon Musk's xAI Trade Secret Lawsuit Against OpenAI Dismissed By US Judge

Elon Musk | X/@OwenGregorian

A federal judge in San Francisco has permanently dismissed Elon Musk's xAI trade secret lawsuit against OpenAI, handing Sam Altman's company a decisive legal victory in one of the most closely watched corporate rivalries in Silicon Valley.

US District Judge Rita Lin dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning xAI cannot refile or amend its claims, saying it would be 'futile' to allow the lawsuit to continue.

What xAI alleged

xAI filed the lawsuit in September 2025, accusing OpenAI of orchestrating a deliberate campaign to poach its engineers and, in doing so, acquire confidential information about its Grok chatbot, including source code and other proprietary technology.

The central figure in the case was Xuechen Li, a former senior xAI engineer whom the company alleged had disclosed confidential information during the recruitment process at OpenAI. xAI has filed a separate lawsuit against Li personally; he has denied wrongdoing.

Why the judge dismissed it

Judge Lin ruled that xAI failed to demonstrate OpenAI had induced Li to reveal confidential information, or that OpenAI's engineers were aware he might have done so. The court found that asking a job candidate about their prior work experience does not constitute inducing them to divulge trade secrets, the legal bar xAI needed to clear.

Reuters reports that Judge Lin noted "notably absent are allegations about the conduct of OpenAI itself," finding that xAI had not alleged any facts indicating OpenAI induced its former employees to steal trade secrets, or that those employees used any stolen information once at OpenAI.

This was not xAI's first attempt. Judge Lin had dismissed an earlier version of the complaint in February, giving xAI until March 17 to amend and refile. The court determined that the revised complaint still failed to fix the core evidentiary gaps.

OpenAI's response

OpenAI did not hold back. In a statement to the publication, the company said, "This baseless lawsuit was never anything more than yet another front in Mr. Musk's ongoing campaign of harassment."

In filings seeking dismissal, OpenAI's lawyers had written that the company "does not need or want anyone's trade secrets, especially not from xAI, which is failing in the marketplace and hemorrhaging talent," Reuters reported.

This decision is Musk's second legal loss against OpenAI in four weeks. On May 18, a federal jury ruled against Musk in his $150 billion lawsuit accusing OpenAI and Altman of 'stealing a charity' by betraying the company's original nonprofit mission.

The two men co-founded OpenAI in 2015. Musk departed its board in 2018 and has since built xAI as a direct competitor, launching Grok as a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT.