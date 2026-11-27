Elon Musk's X Introduces Parental Controls For Teenagers, Allows Parents To Monitor Activity, Set Screen Time Limits And Restrict DMs |

Washington DC: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has introduced parental controls for teenage users aged 13 to 17, allowing parents and guardians to monitor their children's activity and manage certain safety settings on the platform, according to Mashable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As reported by Mashable, the platform announced the new feature through its official Safety account on X. The system works through a supervisory link between a parent's or guardian's account and a teenager's account, giving adults access to various monitoring and safety features.

The new controls allow parents and guardians to monitor teenagers' platform usage and set daily time limits. They can also require approval for new followers, restrict recommendations on the 'For You' feed to accounts the teenager already follows, and mute specific words.

Additionally, parents can control who is allowed to send direct messages to teenagers and view which users their children have exchanged messages with. However, they will not be able to read the actual contents of those conversations.

According to the platform, the supervisory arrangement can only be activated with the consent of both the parent or guardian and the teenager. This means a parent's account cannot impose these restrictions on a teenager's account without the latter's agreement.

A parent or guardian can supervise up to five teenage accounts, while a teenage account can be linked to only one parent account, according to Mashable.

Read Also Elon Musk Pledges 2 SpaceX Shares To Every Child In America In ₹1.70 Lakh Crore Giveaway

The introduction of these controls also marks a new development for X, which did not offer such parental supervision features under its previous ownership.

However, the platform has clarified that X is "not designed for or promoted to children", despite acknowledging that teenagers use the service.

The new features come as the platform continues to provide additional safety and monitoring options for teenage users and their families, according to Mashable.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)