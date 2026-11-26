Elon Musk Pledges 2 SpaceX Shares To Every Child In America In ₹1.70 Lakh Crore Giveaway | X/@OwenGregorian

Elon Musk pledged two SpaceX shares for every child in America, doubling an offer he made last month. Musk said in a post on X that one share would come from the company and one from him personally. At SpaceX's closing price, the gift would be worth around $18.35 billion, by Axios's estimate, which is roughly triple Michael Dell's once record-breaking contribution to Trump Accounts.

The numbers

Axios based the $18 billion estimate on census figures of about 72 million minors in the US and SpaceX's Wednesday close. Forbes put that closing price at $127.44. Because Musk owns billions of SpaceX shares and the company has billions outstanding, the giveaway is unlikely to have much impact on him or on other investors. Musk's stake was about 6.42 billion shares as of June, Axios noted.

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How it builds on October's offer

On October 19, Musk had promised every child one share next year, calling it the 'first of many'. Wednesday's pledge doubles that. It follows a SpaceX announcement earlier the same day committing one newly issued Class A share to children with a Trump Account, a tax-advantaged investment account for minors, with Musk saying he would match it.

Timing and delivery

Musk gave no timeline for the new distribution. SpaceX would transfer its share in December and that his personal share would follow in June next year. It is also unclear whether the broader pledge covering every child in the US will be fulfilled through Trump Accounts.

Not the first SpaceX pledge

In July, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said she would gift a share to each of 2 million Trump Accounts. Shotwell and her husband are part of the broader initiative.

Stock under pressure

The pledge comes as SpaceX shares are under pressure. The stock has fallen about 13 percent since Musk's first promise, amid a broader sell-off in AI-linked stocks. That means the dollar value of the gift is lower than it would have been at the October price.