Don't Want Algorithms Picking Your Feed? Australia Plans Opt-Out For Social Media Users | X - ft4s

Australian social media users could soon choose whether algorithms determine what appears on their feeds under proposed legislation announced by the government on Tuesday, as it moves to give users greater control over online content and strengthen protections for children.

The proposal would require social media platforms to provide users over 16 with tools allowing them to choose between algorithm-recommended content and posts from friends and creators they follow.

Users to get choice over feeds

“We'll require social media platforms to provide user empowerment tools that give people over the age of 16 genuine and enduring choice about what they see in their feeds,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

Under the proposed rules, platforms would have to notify new and existing users about options for their default feeds.

Users could opt for personalised content recommended by an algorithm or choose to see content from friends and creators they follow.

Up to A$109.2 million penalty

Albanese said the legislation would also make technology companies accountable for failing to comply with the rules.

“It gives users choice and it will hold the big tech companies responsible for inaction. If they don't follow our laws, they will face significant penalties,” Albanese said.

Penalties under the proposed Digital Duty of Care legislation could reach 109.2 million Australian dollars ($78.6 million).

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Stronger safeguards for children

The proposed legislation would also seek to protect children from content promoting eating disorders, hostility towards women, pornography, crime and dangerous stunts, as well as material that causes serious mental health distress.

Digital services, including online games, apps and artificial intelligence chatbots, would also be required to protect children from design features with negative behavioural effects, including addictive features and those affecting self-esteem.

The latest proposal follows Australia's introduction of laws in December 2025 banning children under 16 from holding accounts on major social media platforms.

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Online safety watchdog scrutinises platforms

In April, Australia's online safety watchdog said it was considering court action against major social media platforms, alleging they were not doing enough to prevent Australian children under 16 from using their services.

The proposed Digital Duty of Care legislation marks another step in Australia's push to increase accountability for online platforms while giving users greater control over the content appearing on their feeds.