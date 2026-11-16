Donald Trump Says He Would Welcome Jensen Huang's Return As Nvidia CEO, Raises Questions Over China Spy Allegations | X - AndrewFeinberg

Washington, Nov 16: US President Donald Trump has said he would welcome the possible return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s chief executive, days after suggesting Apple chief Tim Cook for the role.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his Asia trip, Trump said he would “not mind” seeing Huang reinstated. He also said an allegation that a woman linked to Huang was a Chinese spy had not been proven.

Trump Backs Possible Huang Reinstatement

“I would, I would not mind, I would not mind that,” Trump said when asked whether he wanted Huang back as Nvidia CEO.

“I like, you know, I threw out the name of Tim Cook, but I would say that the Jensen’s reinstatement, I think he learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson’s more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that.”

Trump's fine with Jensen Huang going back to running Nvidia. Days after the resignation, that's a sentence the board can't ignore."I think he learned a big lesson... I would certainly not mind seeing that." — President Trump https://t.co/ElgEi1geYL — KIRILL (@Copenhagen0x) November 16, 2026

Trump said a number of people wanted Huang to return to the semiconductor company.

“And getting to that, I think having Jensen go back, a lot of people are asking Jensen. They think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea,” he said.

Trump Addresses Unproven Spying Allegation

The president’s remarks came as he prepared to travel to China, where he said he would meet President Xi Jinping. Asked whether he planned to confront Xi about an allegation of spying involving Huang and Nvidia, Trump said: “I may. I may talk.”

Trump repeatedly said he did not know whether the woman identified by reporters was a Chinese spy. The transcript of the exchange did not establish the allegation.

“I don’t know that she’s a Chinese spy,” he said. “We’ll determine that.”

Asked again at the end of the gaggle, Trump said: “Well, I don’t know that she’s a spy at all. Nobody’s proven that.”

He also rejected a suggestion that US national security had been put at risk, saying: “It was not put at risk and, our country is now stronger than ever before.” He did not provide details to support that assessment.

Nvidia Chip Sales To China

The president discussed restrictions on Nvidia’s sales of advanced chips to China, saying Huang had wanted to sell chips there but had been prohibited from selling the company’s more advanced products, including Blackwell chips.

“He wasn’t allowed to sell the Blackwell or any of that,” Trump said. He added that he considered sales of other chips to China beneficial.

Trump said the dispute had exposed different approaches within his administration to dealing with Beijing. He did not say what decision he would take.

“One view is you don’t wanna insult China. We have a very good relationship with China,” he said. He described the other approach as more confrontational.

“Both can’t say either is wrong or right. We’ll, we’ll let you know,” he said.

Trump Seeks Good Relations With Beijing

The president added that he wanted to preserve good relations with Beijing as he prepared for his visit.

“We’re heading to China and I don’t think you wanna insult China just before you get there,” he said.

Trump said he had previously recommended Cook for the Nvidia position. He did not indicate whether he had spoken to either Cook or Huang about the job.

Also Watch:

US Restrictions On Advanced Semiconductors

Nvidia, co-founded by Huang, is a major designer of chips used to train and operate artificial intelligence systems. Its processors have become central to competition among technology companies developing AI products.

The United States has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and related technology to China, citing national security concerns. China has criticised US controls on technology exports.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)